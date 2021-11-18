Polar Express arrives in Ashwaubenon

Ashwaubenon, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Railroad Museum is ringing in the holidays with the start of Polar Express and Festival of Trees. Last year, those events were cancelled due to the pandemic but this year they are returning.

The Polar Express Train Ride is a re-creation of the classic children’s Christmas book and movie. Organizers begin coordinating the event in May and work throughout the year to put it together. A team of volunteers work alongside staff members to help run the event and create props.

Festival of Trees is returning, over 40 different businesses and nonprofits contributed to the museum to decorate a tree. The trees are throughout the museum and community members are welcome to visit the holiday exhibit.

Throughout the holiday season, the National Railroad Museum expects over 20,000 visitors. Their Polar Express is already sold out for this season, but visitors are still welcome to check out the trees and trains for a discounted rate during the holidays.

Festival of Trees continues until January 2nd, for more information you can visit their website.