GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Polar Express arrives in Ashwaubenon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ashwaubenon, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Railroad Museum is ringing in the holidays with the start of Polar Express and Festival of Trees. Last year, those events were cancelled due to the pandemic but this year they are returning.

The Polar Express Train Ride is a re-creation of the classic children’s Christmas book and movie. Organizers begin coordinating the event in May and work throughout the year to put it together. A team of volunteers work alongside staff members to help run the event and create props.

Festival of Trees is returning, over 40 different businesses and nonprofits contributed to the museum to decorate a tree. The trees are throughout the museum and community members are welcome to visit the holiday exhibit.

Throughout the holiday season, the National Railroad Museum expects over 20,000 visitors. Their Polar Express is already sold out for this season, but visitors are still welcome to check out the trees and trains for a discounted rate during the holidays.

Festival of Trees continues until January 2nd, for more information you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation: Andy Herman

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Dave Benz

Locker Room: Previewing Packers vs Vikings

Inside Skinny: Packers fans using stadium district house to give back

Locker Room: Recapping Packers 17-0 win over Seattle