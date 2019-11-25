Polar Express recreated at the National Railroad Museum

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — Families were able to experience a recreation of a classic children’s story, the Polar Express on Sunday at the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon.

Guests were welcomed to check out the museum’s Festival of Trees, explore full-size trains or play reindeer games.

After, there was a dramatic reading from the original Polar Express book.

Participants were then able to climb aboard the Polar Express as it traveled to the North Pole.

Organizers say the show is quite popular with the community.

“We have fans of all ages who try to get tickets for the Polar Express,” says Jan Padron the marketing communications director at the National Railroad Museum. “Now these tickets, they go one sale on July 25 at 10:00 a.m. every year, and they sell out within a matter of hours. Right now, our entire season Polar Express is sold out.”

Santa was also aboard the Polar Express to visit passengers on the train.