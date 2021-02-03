GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Polar Plunge postponed, incoming cold weather concerns coordinators

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Organizers of the Polar Plunge at Ariens Hill have decided to reschedule the event because of extreme cold conditions scheduled to hit Wisconsin in the coming weekend.

The Great Outdoors sledding adventure at Ariens Hill was originally scheduled for Feb. 6, but is now expected to happen Feb. 20.

According to a release, event times and all other aspects of the event will remains the same.

Registration will stay open for the event until Feb. 19.

In addition to the sledding adventure, supporters can still make their own adventures by Chillin’ at Home with a Do-It-Yourself Plunge.

This year, the theme of the Polar Plunge is Your Adventure, Your Way.

