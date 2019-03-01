Polar Plunge Visits Green Bay Saturday, Benefits Special Olympics Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Polar Plunge is splashing into Green Bay this Saturday outside of Lambeau Field, with all proceeds going to the Wisconsin Special Olympics.

A pool will be set up for plungers to jump into by the Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

You can grab your family, friends, co-workers, and dress up in crazy costumes to take the plunge.

Last year, the Green Bay Polar Plunge raised nearly $150,000 for the Special Olympics. Statewide, $1.5 million was raised through Polar Plunges for Special Olympics.

Polar Plunging runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., but the fun continues until 3. A band will be playing inside the Johnsonville Tailgate Village where you can grab food, drinks, and warm up.

You can learn more about the event and sign up to plunge here.