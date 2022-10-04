NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Calumet County Emergency Management has notified the public of a power outage in the City of New Holstein.

According to a Tweet, the power outage is in the area of Plymouth Street, Wisconsin Avenue, and Illinois Avenue. Officials say the outage occurred due to a pole being hit.

The outage could last around four to six hours and authorities are asking those affected to not contact 911 unless it’s an emergency.

