Police: 2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in Milwaukee suburb

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer.

Police Chief Peter Nimmer said in a news conference early Saturday afternoon that one of the injured is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody.

Nimmer says police were called to Park Plaza Court around 10 a.m. He says the suspect fired shots at officers but that none are hurt and they did not return fire.

Nimmer did not provide the names or ages of the victims, but he says no child was hurt in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: Springs, NHM advance to Badgerland title game; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Appleton North knocks off another ranked foe; FVA, FRCC highlights

Freedom grabs statement win, Xavier continues surge

Green Bay women knock off Youngstown State in double overtime

Timber Rattlers: MiLB provides housing

No. 5 UW-Oshkosh turns away No. 2 Platteville again