Police: 2 officers shot at Wauwatosa hotel, suspect arrested

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin say a shooter wounded two officers as they investigated a report of shots fired inside a hotel.

Wauwatosa police say in a news release that the officers responded Saturday night to the Radisson Hotel. Witnesses and guests told the officers that gunshots had come from the 2nd floor.

The officers were shot when they went to investigate. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been arrested but was not immediately identified.

Additional officers performed a sweep of the hotel and no other injuries were reported.

According to Local 5 sister station, CBS 58 in Milwaukee, multiple guests left the hotel Sunday morning as the state’s Department of Justice Crime Scene Response Team was still on scene.

Video Courtesy of INCIDENT RESPONSE

This incident remains under investigation at this time. Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will handle the investigation.