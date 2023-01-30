BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin State Patrol now says 85 cars were involved in a massive crash on the I-39/90 interstate between Beloit and Janesville on Friday.

Twenty-one people were hospitalized for injuries after whiteout conditions caused vehicles to pile up along the frozen roadway.

One fatality was reported in an “unrelated crash,” police said.

Video from the scene showed a semi-truck on fire, and traffic was backed up in both directions for hours.

Police finally reopened all northbound and southbound lanes on Monday, January 30th.