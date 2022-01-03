Police: 30+ calls for service, six ejected & two arrested at Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were forced to watch the Green Bay Packers clinch the number one seed in the NFC outside the confines of Lambeau Field, after getting ejected from the stadium.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, six people were ejected and two arrests were made at Sunday night’s Packer game. Officials say that they responded to 31 calls for service.

During the Packers last home game against the Cleveland Browns, authorities responded to over twenty calls for service.

The Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 to secure the number one seed in the NFC.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.