GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking people to avoid an area of South Baird Street on Green Bay’s east side.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, it, along with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant in the 800 block of South Baird Street. Authorities say that the area is safe, but officers and investigators will be working the area for the rest of the day.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the 800 block of South Baird Street will be closed to through traffic. The closure will be from Porlier Street to Lawe Street.

Residents will reportedly be helped by authorities to get to and from their homes.

The investigation was described as ‘active’ and ‘ongoing’. More information will be released in the future.

No additional details were provided.