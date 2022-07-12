MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) It seems like the most simple piece of advice: lock your car, but many still do not and it is costing them.

Sargent Paul Krock with the Manitowoc Police Department said, “Most of these crimes are crimes of opportunity. The person will find the vehicle door unlocked and enter the vehicle and take anything of value, anything they might be able to resell.”

These thieves are looking for easy targets — that is why police said you should take steps to protect yourself.

“Lock it or lose it,” said Krock. “You don’t want to invite thieves for this crime of opportunity. Park in well-lit areas. Don’t leave any valuables in your car. And if for some reason you do need to leave something in your car at least get it out of sight.”

Manitowoc police say it is important to remember if you see someone acting suspiciously to say something.

He said, “If it’s something that’s easily identifiable or if it has a serial number, those things, a lot of the time we do find them down the road and they can be returned to the rightful owner.”

Sargent Krock said it is important to report these crimes to the police. The Manitowoc Police Department said there has been an uptick in vehicle thefts as well.

“Sometimes people even leave the keys in it and that’s when we see vehicle thefts occurring as well,” said Krock.