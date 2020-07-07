Grand Chute Police and Fire Commission speaks responsibilities, jurisdiction

GRAND CHUTE, Wis (WFRV) The hiring, discipline and termination of Grand Chute police officers are all under the jurisdiction of the Police and Fire Commission.

This commission is made up of five randomly selected members from the Grand Chute community and has been around since 1996.

Grand Chute Police and Fire Commission President, David Tiedt says, “We’re responsible for interviewing all applicants for the police department fire department. If we approve them, then they go on to the police or fire chief and they make the ultimate selection. Then at that point they undergo an extensive background investigation.”

When an officer finds himself the subject of an investigation, this board will oversee the disciplinary process.

Grand Chute Police Chief Greg Peterson says, “Things like discipline and termination of a police officer is going to be overseen by this appointed citizen police and fire commission so it gives us some degree of independence.”

It’s the lack of external decision-makers, that some community members have questioned.

Tiedt says, “At times we do go outside for investigations depending on the circumstances but we have a lot of faith in our police department and I think if the community would look at what was published already for the investigation, they’ll see how extensive it has been.”

Board members sometimes have to review years of behavior, which is not a quick process.

Tiedt says, “In the social media age we have all that to look at now and years ago we never had to do that and so it takes some time to do things correctly and as I’ve said every stone has to be looked under. It takes time to do that.”

In addition to hiring and reviewing police officers, the Police and Fire Commission is also responsible for hiring and firing the police chief.

