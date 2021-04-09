Police and Fire Commission name Commander Jim Runge as interim Police Chief of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission has appointed an interim Police Chief for the City.

They have appointed Commander James Runge to serve as the Interim Chief during the recruitment process to replace Chief Andrew Smith. Runge will be sworn in on May 3. He is a 33-year veteran of the Green Bay Police Department and retired in 2018 as the Commander of the Investigative Division.

During his career, Commander Runge served in a wide range of positions and has been part of Chief Smith’s senior leadership team focusing on transparency, accountability, community engagement and citizen safety.

President of the Commission, Rod Goldhahn says this about Runge, Having a 33-year veteran of the GBPD with intimate knowledge of the people and current focus makes Commander Runge an ideal choice for Interim Chief. He is a highly regarded member of the Department and will support the current command staff as they continue their excellent work in our community. With a leader of Jim’s experience and character at the helm, Green Bay will be well served as we search for a new Chief.”