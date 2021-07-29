Police and Fire Commission names newest Green Bay Police Chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Police and Fire Commission has named the new Green Bay Police Chief.

According to a release, they have selected Christopher (Chris) Davis, of the Portland Police Bureau.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Green Bay Police Department. Green Bay is an amazing community served by a great police department, and my family and I are excited to make it our new home,” says Chief Davis.

Chief Davis has a past that includes 27 years in policing, holds a Bachelors in Justice Studies and a Masters in Public Safety Leadership and Administration from Arizona State University, and is a graduate of the FBI Academy and the Police Executive Leadership Institute.

Chief Davis

Before his time in Portland, Chief Davis served with the Arizona State University Police Department.

The Commission says his career spans multiple levels of increasing leadership responsibility across virtually all facets of the police organization and he has proven success in areas of community policing, officer wellness and support, training, community outreach, and community partnership-based problem-solving.

In regard to his personal life, Chief Davis and his wife Ann have three teenage children.

“In a group of very strong finalists, Chris stood out with his breadth of experience and success in the collective areas of police service that the community and department noted were of highest importance,” says PFC President Rod Goldhahn.