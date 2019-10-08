Police are investigating the death of an infant

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Grand Chute Police Department is investigating the death of an infant from Monday.

Around 2:04 p.m., officers were called to an address on the 3200 block of W. Fourth Street within the Town of Grand Chute for an 4-month-old child who was unconscious and not breathing.

Arriving first responders gave life-saving measures to the infant, but were unsuccessful.

Officials say the public is not believed to be in any danger and it appears to be an isolated incident.

Police say the investigation is still active and additional information will be released at a later time.