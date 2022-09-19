GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department took a suspect into custody for the alleged burglary of a local church.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on September 16 around 6:50 p.m., 55-year-old Gerald Trotter was taken into custody. Trotter was taken into custody for the alleged burglary at Ace Teaching & Consulting which shares a building with Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church.

The break-in happened on September 12, and some of the items that were taken included electronics and a debit card.

The following charges were referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office:

Burglary-Building or Dwelling

Bail Jumping

Warrant/Probation parole

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.