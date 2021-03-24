Police arrest suspect for multiple entries into Kiel residences

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was arrested and could face charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct after multiple entries into Kiel residences.

According to the Kiel Police Department, a 24-year-old man from Sheboygan will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office on criminal charges of trespass and disorderly conduct.

The man reportedly entered multiple residences and attempted even more in Kiel on Tuesday, March 23.

The Kiel Police Department also thanked local residents who contacted them with information regarding the incidents.

The investigation is ongoing, and Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.