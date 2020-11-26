Police ask for help in search of armed robbery suspect

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a suspect in an armed robbery incident.

Around 8:00 pm Wednesday night, Appleton police officers were called to a report of an armed robbery at an AT&T store in the 3300 block of E. Calumet Street.

No customers were in the store at the time of the incident and there were no injuries reported by Appleton police.

Employees of the store were able to describe the suspect as a black man, around 5’10” in height, and seemed to be around 160 to 180 pounds. The suspect was wearing a blue and white windbreaker jacket and jeans with a blue mask covering his face.

Store employees told officers that the man entered the store, displayed a weapon and then left with several items.

Officers and K9 units performed a search of the area but the suspect was not found. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities encourage anyone with any information to contact the Appleton Police Department at (920) 832-5500.