Police ask for public’s help to locate missing Illinois man, family offers reward

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Illinois man who was last seen in Cedarville Township the night of Nov. 13.

58-year-old Vladimir Ivanovic of Chicago was reported missing after he and two relatives set up camp in the Escanaba River State Forest’s Cedar River State Forest Campground on the Big Cedar River.

“He goes camping, fishing, and hunting very frequently. This is a yearly trip, so there wasn’t anything a-typical about his behavior,” said Lilly Ivanovic, Vladimir’s daughter

“He’s actually known as the “camp father” because he is really into the safety precautions and is always checking up on people, making sure they are safe, making sure they have everything they need, so very a-typical that he just disappeared.

Ivanovic walked away from the camp, but never returned.

He has been described as 5 foot 11 inches, 195 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair.

Ivanovic was last seen wearing a black thermal jacket, gray thermal pants, Croc shoes, and a headlamp. He also was wearing a wristwatch and had his keys and wallet with him.

“I’m requesting that hunters, landowners and residents on the Big Cedar River from County Road 366 down river to the Bay of Green Bay in Cedar River, be especailly observant to see a body and clothing in the river or on the shore of the Bay,” wrote Menominee County Sheriff Kenny Marks.

“Your observation thhis week and throughout and beyond the approaching holiday weekend will be instrumental in helping us find this missing person.”

If anyone has seen Vladamir Ivanovic, please contact the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

