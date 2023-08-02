NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Neenah are asking the public to avoid the area of Commercial and Winneconne due to what is being described as an ‘active situation.’

According to a Facebook post from the Neenah Police Department, officers are asking that the area of South Commercial Street and Winneconne Avenue be avoided.

It is noted that there is no threat to the public, however, little information is known at this time.

Officers say that South Commercial Street will be closed from Orange Street to Winneconne Avenue and that the closure will be ‘lengthy.’

Local 5 will update this story when more details are available.