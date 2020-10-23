Police: Avoid area of new Green Bay Popeye’s location, unless you’re getting in line

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the community to avoid the area of Mason Street and Taylor Street in Green Bay, unless you’re getting in line for the grand opening of Popeye’s Chicken.

“This highly anticipated restaurant opening has created a large traffic problem in the area,” Green Bay Police say. “Currently, the drive-thru line of cars is extending onto W. Mason St., causing a significant traffic problem in the area.”

Police say that if you are not heading to the restaurant, you may want to find an alternate route. If you can’t avoid the area, authorities ask that you please be alert for cars that may be stopped suddenly in the roadway.

“If you ‘Love That Chicken at Popeye’s’ and are headed to the restaurant, please line up in the right lane of traffic on westbound W. Mason St. and then head onto the frontage road in front of Sound World and Living Hope Church,” police say.

The wait is over. 🐔 @PopeyesChicken has arrived in Green Bay. This marks the second Popeyes to open in NE Wisconsin in as little as a year- as Grand Chute welcomed their’s last summer. #Local5News pic.twitter.com/BuHkuezAaz — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) October 23, 2020

They add that they hope to diver the line onto Bentwood Drive – the street before Goodwill – to avoid excessive traffic backups toward S. Military.

Heavy traffic is expected throughout the day and evening as well as all weekend.

