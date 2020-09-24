Police body cam data storage: in “the cloud”

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Local police agencies are looking into obtaining body cameras for their officers, as the profession as a whole, is under intense scrutiny. One part of the process of getting the cameras into service, is finding a way to preserve the contents securely.

The Appleton Police Department has outfitted their officers with body worn cameras for years and say that the company that they contract with, provide storage via “the cloud.” “Being a cloud and web based system, it’s quite user friendly and rarely requires any sort of daily maintenance. It’s virtually unlimited,” said Captain Todd Freeman. When you factor in thousands of hours of footage, storage could be an issue.

There are a number of different companies that provide services like this to law enforcement agencies. With in the contacts, the company can provide additional storage options if needed, and also provide the latest in security to preserve the data. The cost can total upwards to a million or more dollars depending on need.