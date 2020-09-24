FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Police body cam data storage: in “the cloud”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Local police agencies are looking into obtaining body cameras for their officers, as the profession as a whole, is under intense scrutiny. One part of the process of getting the cameras into service, is finding a way to preserve the contents securely.

The Appleton Police Department has outfitted their officers with body worn cameras for years and say that the company that they contract with, provide storage via “the cloud.” “Being a cloud and web based system, it’s quite user friendly and rarely requires any sort of daily maintenance. It’s virtually unlimited,” said Captain Todd Freeman. When you factor in thousands of hours of footage, storage could be an issue.

There are a number of different companies that provide services like this to law enforcement agencies. With in the contacts, the company can provide additional storage options if needed, and also provide the latest in security to preserve the data. The cost can total upwards to a million or more dollars depending on need.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation: What if the Packers are without Davante Adams?

Green Bay Nation Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation Challenge or No Challenge 9/23

Green Bay Nation Top Five Tweets 9/23

Green Bay Nation: Packers vs Saints Preview

Valders cross country eyes more success in unprecedented season