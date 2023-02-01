WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin responded to a local elementary school after reports of a student possessing a stun gun.

According to a release from the Wausau Police Department, at around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, a student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary notified a staff member that another student was in possession of a concerning device.

Staff immediately located the suspected student and seized an electric stun device without incident. Officers responded a short time later, and a preliminary investigation revealed that a 10-year-old child was in possession of the stun gun.

The child reportedly did not threaten others with the device and did not attempt to cause harm.

School staff and the Wausau Police Department made contact with the child’s parents and continues to investigate the circumstances under which the child obtained the device.

In addition to school consequences, the 10-year-old will be referred to the Marathon County Department of Social Services – Juvenile Justice for possessing a weapon on school premises.

Any additional consequences and services for the child will be at the determination of the Department of Social Services.

“We understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause for families, your students, school staff, and the broader community,” said the Wausau School District in a statement. “We take any and all reports of potential threats seriously, and maintaining an environment where students and staff feel safe is of the highest priority.”

The statement continued on to say that district officials continue to encourage students to report anything that could be considered a threat to public safety.

No further details have been provided.