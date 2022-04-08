(WFRV) – A suspect with a history of fleeing from law enforcement was taken into custody following a police chase that reached speeds of 125 mph and stretched across three different counties.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on April 5 around midnight, they were advised that a vehicle fled from a traffic stop in Sauk County and was heading toward Columbia County. The vehicle was spotted about fifteen minutes later traveling through a construction zone on the Highway 33 bridge over I90-94.

The vehicle reportedly was violating traffic signal lights that are there to help protect workers in the construction zone. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed.

Authorities chased the vehicle on I-39 and reportedly reached speeds up to 125 mph. The chase led authorities into Marquette County. A Marquette County Sheriff’s Office deputy used a tire deflation device just south of Exit 100 near Endeavor.

The two front tires of the suspect’s vehicle were flattened by the device. The suspect later stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. A passenger in the vehicle was later released.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Dvarion Beamon from Milwaukee. He reportedly had multiple active warrants and has fled from law enforcement officers on several previous occasions.

Beamon was sent to the Columbia County Jail and is being held on the following charges:

Flee/Elude an Officer

2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Possession of THC

Violation of Probation

Warrants

He was also given multiple traffic citations.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.