FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee was arrested after he reportedly tried to flee from police in a stolen car.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on January 9 around 12:15 a.m., police tried to pull over a stolen vehicle from the Milwaukee area. The vehicle was reportedly in the area of South Butler Street and Forest Avenue.

The vehicle reportedly fled when authorities turned on their emergency lights. Authorities say the vehicle drove through areas in the southwest part of Fond du Lac before getting on I-41.

The chase reportedly reached speeds of 100 mph. Spike strips were used to bring the vehicle to a stop in the Wisconsin DOT Rest Area 63 on I-41.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle fled on foot but was taken into custody by officers. Two other passengers were also taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 24-year-old from Milwaukee. He was arrested on multiple charges and was also held on a misdemeanor warrant. The two other passengers were identified as an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old, both from Milwaukee.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no additional information as provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.