Police Chief discusses new position in the department and involvement in racial disparity task force

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas joined Local 5 This Morning for a Community Update where he talked about adding a new position to his department and how he’s been involved with the racial disparity task force.

Chief Thomas talked about how the department is adding a victim services officer to the ranks to be available to victims in Appleton. The chief mentioned how some victims become revictimized and wants to have and someone dedicated to making sure that doesn’t happen.

The chief also talked about his involved within the racial disparity task force that was recently held in Green Bay. The discussion on racial disparity brings both sides together and bring new ideas to the forefront. Chief Thomas gave a presentation on community engagement and use of force in Appleton.

