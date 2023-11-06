MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision of two vehicles, one of which had a police chief inside.

The Milwaukee Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving its police chief. On November 6 around 10:10 a.m. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and another officer were reportedly involved in a collision.

Both Norman and the officer were reportedly sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

Officials say that the circumstances that led to the collision are being investigated by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was provided.