Police chief orders withdrawal of citation issued to Two Rivers 11-year-old for making statement with racial slurs

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Chief of Police has ordered a citation against an 11-year-old who allegedly made comments with racial slurs to his friend be withdrawn after many within the community and beyond voiced their concerns.

On Sunday, Two Rivers Police shared that two 11-year-olds had been issued citations for disorderly conduct after a city resident witnessed them exchanging derogatory statements.

Police say that at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, an officer investigated a disturbance between the 11-year-old boys. According to a release, the one made comments about the other’s sexual orientation and the other made comments with racial slurs.

“Based on the seriousness of the discriminatory statements made, both juveniles were issued citations for Disorderly Conduct,” Two Rivers Police say in a release. “An 8-year-old and a 15-year-old were later involved in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.”

Authorities say that while the incident involves younger children, “the Two Rivers Police Department wants to send a clear message that discrimination and racism of any kind are not tolerated.”

On Monday, Two Rivers Chief of Police Brian Kohlmeier released a statement “to address the many concerns voiced by our community and beyond regarding the citations filed by one of our officers.”

Chief Kohlmeier continues, saying that after consulting the Two Rivers Municipal Court regarding the citations, “it was determined that based on the circumstances of the incident and the ages of the juveniles involved, that Municipal Court does not have jurisdiction in this matter.” He explains that, because of this, he has directed the first citation issued to the 11-year-old that made comments with racial slurs be withdrawn. The citation to the 11-year-old making discriminatory statements about sexual orientation and mental disabilities was never issued, but it has been voided.

“It should be clear that the children in this case did not treat each other with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Chief Kohlmeier says in his statement. “I think we all agree, as both a police department and a community, that our hopes are that yet another generation will not grow up with the intolerance that unfortunately has existed throughout this nation for so many generations before. In this very emotionally charged time, officers do their best to ensure that the voices of both sides of the situation are heard. The officer did what they believed was right. Citations may not be appropriate in this case, but as community members, it is our responsibility then to educate our children and instill the tolerance and compassion we all deserve as human beings.”

No other details are available at this time.

