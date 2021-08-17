Police cracking down on speeding on Appleton road

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-Appleton Police are clamping down on drivers who go too fast in one neighborhood on the southwest side of the city.

Police and other city officials say they received numerous complaints of people speeding on West Prospect Avenue. The police and public works department recently did a study to find out the extent of the speeding problem.

“About 5,000 vehicles (drove through) here in the 24 hours (and) about 14 percent of them were traveling over 10 miles an hour over the speed limit,” says Appleton Police Captain Todd Freeman.

One officer Local Five News spoke with, said he made five traffic stops in an hour while patrolling West Prospect Avenue. The speed limit is 25 mph for most of the stretch.

Tim Oatman spent part of the day on his front lawn watching as an Appleton police officer pulled over drivers who were going too fast. He says the speeding problem has gotten worse since the road went through construction a couple summers ago.

There are two schools along this stretch of road and bike lanes on both sides, additional reasons why police officers are prioritizing it.

“I have compassion for speeders but I don’t think it’s advisable to speed in a residential area,” says Oatman.

“Seeing an officer monitoring traffic and seeing an officer on a traffic stop motorists begin to get to know those areas and are more attentive to their speeds,” says Freeman.

Officers will decide whether to give out tickets or just to give warnings to drivers based on individual circumstances. They haven’t decided how long they will continue emphasizing enforcement along this stretch of road.