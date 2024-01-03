CUDAHY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in southern Wisconsin are reportedly dealing with a ‘situation’ involving guinea pigs at an apartment building.

The Cudahy Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a situation involving guinea pigs at the apartment building on South Lake Drive. The police said that they understand that several citizens are concerned for the welfare of the guinea pigs.

Officials say that they spoke with the owner of the guinea pigs and asked that MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control) respond, but they reportedly will not respond for guinea pigs.

The release mentions that the police made suggestions to the owner of the animals, but those suggestions have not been well received. The owner of the building has reportedly been notified.

Officials said that the guinea pigs appeared to be in good health. Police asked residents to not disturb the property owner or to try and take the guinea pigs.

Below is the entire statement posted on the department’s Facebook page:

Good evening Cudahy! We’re well aware of the situation involving the Guinea Pigs at the apartment building on S Lake Drive and we understand that a number of our citizen’s are concerned for the welfare of the Guinea Pigs. We, Inspections & the Health Department have all spoken with the owner of the Guinea Pigs. We also requested that MADACC respond, unfortunately they will not respond for Guinea Pigs. We have made suggestions to the owner of the Guinea Pigs, these suggestions have not been well received. Last, the owner of the building has been notified. The Guinea Pigs appear to be in good health and will be brought inside periodically by their owner. Please do not disturb this property owner. Please do not attempt to take the Guinea Pigs. We are aware of other social media pages where some are suggesting stealing the Guinea Pigs. Cudahy Police Department on Facebook

No additional information was provided.