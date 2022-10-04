MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A victim was reportedly attacked by two dogs at a Manitowoc park which resulted in ‘serious’ injuries.

The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two dogs and their owner following a biting incident at Emma Radandt Park. The incident happened near the playground on October 3 around 4:30 p.m.

The victim was reportedly playing at the park when he was attacked by two dogs. The incident resulted in ‘serious’ injuries that required medical attention.

Police say the dogs fled the scene with their owner. The two dogs were described as large adult-sized and brown and black in color.

The vaccination status of the dogs is reportedly unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-686-6551