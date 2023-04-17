(WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac County died Saturday morning after crashing his motorcycle into a guardrail. Police say there were multiple contributing factors to the crash.

According to the North Fond du Lac Police Department, a 33-year-old man from the Town of Friendship died on April 15 after he lost control of his motorcycle. The man reportedly hit a guardrail.

Authorities responded to North Pioneer Road around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a ‘serious’ crash. The man was driving southbound and ended up crashing into the guardrail.

Officers on the scene say the motorcycle ‘skidded’ across the roadway and hit the guardrail. Both lanes of North Pioneer Road between Winnebago Street and Park Ridge Lane were closed for over an hour.

The driver was sent to a hospital and was reportedly pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Police say speed, driver inexperience and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a helmet. No additional information was provided.

