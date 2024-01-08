GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) say they responded to 31 calls of service during the 2023 regular-season finale between the Packers and the Bears at Lambeau Field.

According to a release from the GBPD, of those 31 calls to service investigated, no arrests were made but seven fans did get sent home early for various code of conduct violations.

With this being the final game of the season played at Lambeau Field, the GBPD released the following statement: