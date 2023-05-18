OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oconto business had to be evacuated Monday afternoon after a potential bomb threat was reported to authorities.

In a release from the Oconto Police Department, officials say they responded around 1:20 p.m. to the manufacturing company, Unlimited Services, at 170 Evergreen Road for a reported bomb threat.

Police say an employee discovered a written threat toward the business and immediately alerted law enforcement leading to an evacuation of the building.

After an investigation by the Oconto Police Department, which was assisted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the Lena Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Oconto Fire/Rescue, no bomb was found within the business.

No other information on the situation is available. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.