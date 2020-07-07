Police fatally shoot armed man at VA hospital in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials say a man armed with a shotgun was killed by police as he tried to enter a Milwaukee veterans hospital.
The man was stopped by Department of Veterans Affairs police outside an entrance to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center about 8:40 p.m. Monday.
Authorities say police ordered the man to drop his gun, but he refused and threatened police, who fired multiple shots.
VA officials say he was taken to the hospital’s emergency department, where he died.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports no one else was injured. The gunman was not identified and details about why he was at the hospital weren’t immediately released.
