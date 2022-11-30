(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges after authorities found him in a drainage pipe following a police chase. On November 28 around 10:30 a.m. authorities were notified of a fraud incident at the Menards in De Pere.

A suspect, later identified as Nathaniel, passed a worthless check to pay for $3,000 worth of products. Officers arrived at the store and spoke to a manager. The manager said Nathaniel used a stolen or forged check to buy the items and had done other similar incidents at other Menards in Wisconsin.

There were three listed incidents in Wausau in which a suspect that matched Nathaniel’s description used identification to pass similar fraudulent checks. These checks amounted to $7,093.10. The complaint said authorities believed that Nathaniel was the one involved in the Wausau incidents.

While getting this information, an officer saw a man in a UHaul truck leaving the yard, and the manager said that was the suspect. The vehicle ended up pulling into a business, and later drove over a steep grass hill and back over the curb.

The complaint says the vehicle then drove at an estimated 80 mph down Grant Street, which is a 25 mph zone. The vehicle ended up driving on the railroad tracks near 5th Street before heading westbound on Reid Street.

Authorities said the vehicle was driving at a ‘very high rate of speed’ down the tracks. The vehicle and the trailer were reportedly bouncing up and down. Debris was also seen coming from the trailer.

A K-9 was called in to locate Nathaniel and he was later seen running across the parking lot of the old McMonagals Lumber Yard. It is now named Amerilux and is located at the corner of Ashland Avenue and Glory Road.

Another officer reportedly saw Nathaniel remove a grate from a manhole, but went back underground. This happened around 11:10 a.m.

Nearly an hour and a half later, authorities were able to remove Nathaniel around 12:35 p.m. Inside Nathaniel’s jacket, multiple IDs from other states and debit cards with different names were located.

The vehicle was found in the 400 block of North Sixth Street in De Pere.

Inside the vehicle were multiple Menards bags as well as items from Walmart. A receipt was found from Walmart that totaled $552.83 and was paid for by check.

Officers also found a ‘homemade smoking device’ that was made out of a travel mug. Inside the vehicle was also four financial cards with no name or card number. There was also a credit card scanner found. The make and model of the scanner revealed it could read, write and encode credit cards.

Even more financial cards, as well as identification cards, were found on Nathaniel’s person when he was taken into custody.

Nathaniel is charged with the following:

Misappropriation of Personal Identifying Information or Documents Felony Up to six years in prison

Misappropriation of Personal Identifying Information or Documents Felony Up to six years in prison

Uttering a Forgery Felony Up to six years in prison

Improperly Possess Credit Card Scanning Device Felony Up to six months in prison

Knowingly Flee/Elude or Attempt to Flee/Elude an Officer Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Possession of Methamphetamine Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Obstructing an Officer Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison



Court records show that Nathaniel is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on December 9. His cash bond was set at $10,000. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.