Police find no evidence of human trafficking in Oshkosh incident

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police say there was no evidence found to support an allegation of human trafficking in an incident that happened earlier this week.

According to a release, Oshkosh Police investigated an incident that occurred at TJ Maxx in Oshkosh after a social media post began circulating that the incident involved human trafficking.

On Sept. 6 shortly after 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation at TJ Maxx.

The reporting party told officers she felt she and her child were being followed by two men while she was in the store. She said the men did not make contact with her and they ultimately left the store.

Oshkosh Police say that, after further investigation, interviews, and a review of store surveillance video, all involved individuals have been identified and spoke to. According to authorities, there was no evidence found to support an allegation of human trafficking in this incident.

No other information is available at this time.

