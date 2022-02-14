GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police canvassed the area on Green Bay’s east side after reports of shots fired late Sunday night.

According to authorities, on Feb. 13 around 10 p.m. the Green Bay Police Department received calls regarding shots fired. Multiple police vehicles were near the intersection of Chicago Street and South Baird Street.

Officials say there was no property damage, vehicle damage or injuries from the incident.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.