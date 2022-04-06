KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two adults were found dead inside a Kaukauna residence after police were asked to do a welfare check.

According to the Kaukauna Police Department, on April 5 around 12 p.m., officers were sent to an address in the 300 block of West 10th Street. The officers were doing reportedly doing a welfare check.

Officials say when they entered the residence they found two dead adults. This incident is believed to be isolated and the public is not in danger.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. More details will be released at a later date.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.