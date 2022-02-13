RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded five people in a southeastern Wisconsin city then killed himself as police closed in.

The Racine Police Department said in a statement that officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun.

After a brief foot chase, police negotiated with the man for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself. No officers fired their weapons. Four of the victims were male and one was female.

None appeared to have life-threatening injuries. Police have provided no information about the identity of the shooter or his victims, but said the shootings appeared to be domestic-related.