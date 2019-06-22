Police have five suspects in custody following shooting

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a weapons complaint that occurred in the 400 Block of High Avenue in the City of Oshkosh on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say on Saturday, June 22 at approximately 1:58 p.m., police was notified of a shooting that occurred in the 400 Block of High Avenue (in the yard of a residence).

Authorities say one man had been shot multiple times by a handgun. The man was transported to a local hospital for not life-threatening injuries.

At this time, he is the only known person to have been injured during this incident.

After the man was shot, it was reported that multiple suspects left in a vehicle. Officers say they located the suspects’ vehicle and took five people from the vehicle into custody for questioning.

The investigation is still on going at this time. Officials say they feel this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.