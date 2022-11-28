SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan Police arrested a 20-year-old man after he reportedly admitted to leaving the scene of a hit and run that killed a man.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on November 27 around 6:20 p.m. officers were sent to a reported hit and run at the intersection of North 9th Street and New York Avenue. A 69-year-old man from Sheboygan was reportedly hit while crossing the street by a four-door sedan.

The man was taken to a hospital and later ended up dying from his injuries. The suspected vehicle was found at a south-side apartment complex.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 20-year-old Sheboygan man, reportedly confessed to leaving the scene. He was arrested and referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for charging.

Authorities say the crash happened about 30 minutes after the Sheboygan Holiday Parade. However, the crash did not happen on the parade route.

There was no indication that this incident was intentional. The crash is still under investigation.

