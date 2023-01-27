APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department identified the man who died from a shooting incident back on January 22, and say the incident ‘was not a random crime’.

According to the Appleton Police Department, the shooting incident that happened on January 22 in the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive is now being investigated as a homicide. Authorities identified the victim as 56-year-old Paul Rhoads.

Rhoads was reportedly an Appleton resident and an autopsy will be done by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say the investigation into this incident is still ongoing and it suggests this was not a random crime.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-832-5500. Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.