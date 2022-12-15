GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have identified the subject who was arrested on Wednesday following a more than seven-hour standoff on South Ridge Road.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, Michael Destaercke, a 31-year-old from Green Bay was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in the standoff with officers.

The incident began around 12:15 p.m. on December 14 in the 700 block of South Ridge Road when an officer had identified Destaercke at his home and attempted to make contact with him.

Officers say that is when Destaercke barricaded himself inside, refusing to come out despite police orders.

After hours with no surrender, around 7:45 p.m. SWAT and K9 units were forced to enter the home to bring Destaercke into custody, which happened without further incident.

The following charges have been recommended:

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer – Two Counts

Failure to Comply with Officer’s Attempt to Take Person into Custody

Probation Violation

This remains an active investigation, and no additional details have been released.