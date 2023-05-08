FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – More information was released on a Sunday evening shooting in Fond du Lac that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the 20-year-old woman who was killed in the May 7 shooting has been identified. 20-year-old Tatyanna PM Zech was identified as the victim.

Two other people were injured in the shooting, a 18-year-old man was updated to critical but stable condition. While the 49-year-old man was updated to stable condition.

Authorities have issued temporary Felony warrants for two persons of interest involved in the shooting. The warrants were entered for 17-year-old Antonio Johnston and 14-year-old Parise Larry Jr.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 920-322-3721.