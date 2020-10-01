Police identify victims of Green Bay double homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have identified the victims of a double homicide that occurred earlier this week.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Clement Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a disturbance. That’s when two men were found dead.

Those men have been identified as 37-year-old Gerson Alvarez-Franco and 30-year-old Jaime Lemus. Green Bay Police say both died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators were able to develop a suspect in the case, 28-year-old Oscar Lemus-Franco.

Authorities say the victims and the suspect are relatives.

During their investigation, authorities were able to locate Lemus-Franco in his vehicle near Humboldt Road. When officers tried to stop Lemus-Franco, he fled and led officers on a lengthy pursuit. That pursuit ended around 6 a.m. on Tuesday on Broadway Street near Dousman.

Green Bay Police say Lemus-Franco then fled on foot for a short time. As officers took him into custody, he then “slashed” an officer in the face with a knife. Lemus-Franco was then tased and taken into custody.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital with severe facial lacerations, according to police. the officer underwent surgery and has since been released from the hospital. A second officer was also hospitalized for a head and neck injury he suffered during the incident. He has also been discharged and “will be off for a few days for observation.”

Lemus-Franco has already been charged with multiple counts, including mayhem; battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer; and recklessly endangering safety.

Green Bay Police say they have referred several charges to the District Attorney’s Office, including attempted homicide and two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

No charges in connection with the double homicide have been filed at this time.

During a Community Update, Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith commented on how his officers acted heroically in bringing Lemus-Franco to justice.

