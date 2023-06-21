CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash that reportedly resulted in the death of a 73-year-old pedestrian in Chilton is under investigation.

According to the Chilton Police Department, on June 17 around 9:15 p.m., they responded to a report of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash. The crash reportedly happened on East Main Street near Madison Street.

When authorities arrived, it was determined that a driver going eastbound had hit a 73-year-old man. The pedestrian was identified as Kenneth Vogt.

Officials say that Vogt later died of his injuries. Vogt was reportedly crossing East Main Street east of a controlled intersection and was not initially seen by the driver.

The crash is still under investigation and no additional information was released.