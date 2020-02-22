Police in Green Bay concerned with increase in vehicle thefts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Green Bay police say auto thefts are on the rise and those committing the crimes are getting younger. As Kris Schuller reports police are asking for the public’s help to control the problem.

When Lyndy Smet warms up his vehicle, he rarely leaves it unattended. He says doing that is like sending an invitation to have it stolen.

“They should pay attention to it real close, because what does it take, two seconds for someone to jump in,” said Smet.

And according to Green Bay police this past Wednesday Brian Neubauer’s pizza delivery vehicle was stolen outside a Green Bay hotel. The suspected car thief was just 12 years old.

“I came out, didn’t miss it for a minute and half or so – but I came back from my delivery and my car was missing,” said Neubauer.

That pizza delivery vehicle was stolen after being left running unattended outside of a downtown Green Bay hotel. Yet another auto theft in what police are calling an alarming trend.

“Year to date we’re at about 20 stolen autos since the first of the year,” said Capt. Kevin Warych of the Green Bay Police Department.

Warych says over the last 5 years the city has seen a 59 percent increase in auto thefts; vehicles taken by suspects of varying ages and responsible for multiple offenses. In this latest case that 12-year-old that allegedly stole the pizza delivery car had a 14-year-old passenger – who is no stranger to police.

“The passenger in this car was responsible for four prior auto thefts,” said Warych.

Warych says nearly all the cars stolen were left running and unattended, taken because they were easy marks.

“It comes down to the crime of opportunity,” said Warych.

He’s urging the public to end this problematic practice and to follow Smet’s and Neubauer’s advice.

“Just don’t do it. Keep your car locked at all times,” Smet said.

“Now I have a spare key and I will be at certain locations locking my vehicle,” said Neubauer.

The 12-year-old and 14-year-old were arrested shortly after the car was stolen. Police are recommending both be charged in juvenile intake with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.