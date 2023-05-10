WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in central Wisconsin was arrested after police seized drugs and thousands of dollars in cash from a residence.

According to the Wausau Police Department, on May 9 around 11:55 p.m., officers were sent to a residence in the 800 block of Single Avenue for a reported disturbance. Inside the residence, officers found and seized the following items:

Around 460 grams of marijuana

215 grams of powder cocaine

52 grams of crack cocaine

One revolver

Around $4,000 in cash

40-year-old Wausau resident Samuel Teague was arrested. He was sent to the Marathon County Jail, and the following charges will reportedly be recommended to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office:

Battery (domestic-related)

Disorderly conduct (domestic-related)

Possession with intent – cocaine

Possession with intent – marijuana

Felon in possession of a firearm

Court records show that Teague has not been charged at this time. He is expected to make his first appearance in court on May 11.

No additional information was provided.