MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A bar check at a downtown bar in Madison resulted in over 100 fake IDs being collected by police.

According to the Madison Police Department, on August 25 officers did a bar check at an establishment in the 600 block of University Avenue. Authorities say they collected over 100 fake IDs.

The investigation into the incident is reportedly continuing. The police department also mentioned that the narratives represent early and preliminary information that was gathered from those in the field.

There was no information on if any charges are expected to be filed. Nearly one year ago, 137 people in Madison were cited for underage drinking.

This incident in 2022 happened at a bar in the 600 block of Main Street.

No additional details were provided.